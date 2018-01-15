WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (Video), Sheamus Uses Electric Muscle Stimulator, Kelly Kelly Turns 31

- Above is the latest episode from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a back workout & the electrical muscle stimulator with coach Rob MacIntyre.

- Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly turns 31 years old today while WWE UK competitor Tucker turns 28 and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon turns 48, as Daniel noted earlier. Also, today would have been the 88th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Graham.

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from San Antonio in this new video: