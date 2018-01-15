Does Sasha Banks Have Backstage Heat Over Paige's Injury?, Notes On Paige's WWE Status, Paige Tweets

Paige is currently backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in San Antonio but there's no word yet on if she will be appearing, according to PWInsider. As noted this past week, Paige was informed that WWE doctors would not be clearing her to return to the ring following the injury she suffered when taking a kick from Sasha Banks at a WWE live event in December.

Regarding speculation on Banks potentially having backstage heat with WWE officials over the injury, word is that she has none. The injury is being seen as something that could have happened with any of the WWE performers.

We noted before how sources expected Paige to stay on with the company in a non-physical role as she's well liked by officials, perhaps as a coach for WWE NXT or as manager to Absolution. Paige is currently still listed for the 30-women's Royal Rumble match later this month.

