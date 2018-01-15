TV Star Reports To The WWE PC, Maryse Gets Hype With The Miz And Asuka (Video), Xavier Woods

- What did Xavier Woods do after Sunday's WWE live event in Hidalgo, Texas? He streamed Dragonball FighterZ Beta on his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. Video from the stream can be seen above.

- WWE has confirmed that Indian TV star Saurav Gurjar will be reporting to the WWE Performance Center this week to begin training with the company. More names are expected to be joining WWE this week and we will keep you updated. WWE announced the following on Gurjar:

Indian TV star Saurav Gurjar officially joins the WWE Performance Center Saurav Gurjar has already achieved great success, both as an athlete and as a television and movie star in Bollywood. Now, the Gwalior, India native is ready to fulfill his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. This Tuesday, he takes the first step, reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., for training. The 6-foot-8, 298-pound Gurjar joins several other recruits who are arriving at the Performance Center this week, including Shadia Bseiso of Dubai, Nasser Alruwayeh of Kuwait and fellow Indian Rinku Singh. A former national champion in kickboxing with a diverse background playing sports throughout college, including wrestling, basketball and boxing, Gurjar is a well-known fixture on Indian television, having starred in popular mythological dramas such as "Mahabharat" and "Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman." The possibility of landing his greatest role, however – that of becoming a WWE Superstar – arose last April, when Gurjar joined 40 male and female athletes at an invitation-only tryout in Dubai. It was an opportunity he made the most of, and he signed a developmental contract with WWE later that year. "I don't want money. I don't want fame," Gurjar told WWE.com last April. "I want my dream."

- As seen below, Maryse joins Mixed Match Challenge partners Asuka and The Miz for their latest backstage video as the three get hype for their Week 2 match-up against Big E and Carmella. The MMC kicks off tomorrow night at 10pm EST on Facebook Watch, featuring Sasha Banks & Finn Balor vs. Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura.