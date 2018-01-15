WWE Live Event Results From Hidalgo (1/14): Steel Cage Match, WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Eight-Man, More

Thanks to Brian Ross for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Hidalgo, Texas:

* The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

* Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella & Lana and Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan in a Triple Threat

* Zack Ryder, Sin Cara, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Mojo Rawley, Mike Kanellis, Primo and Epico

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Natalya in a Steel Cage match

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Bludgeon Brothers and Rusev & Aiden English in a Triple Threat

* Bobby Roode defeated Tye Dillinger and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal and Sami Zayn in a Fatal 5 Way. Styles pinned Mahal for the win