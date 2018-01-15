Daniel Bryan Refereeing Again, Jazzy Gabert Update, Triple H Appears In YouTube Personality's Vlog

- As noted, YouTube personality Casey Neistat posted a photo last month of himself with Triple H on a private flight. Neistat posted video from the flight in his latest vlog, which you can watch above. Triple H appears at the 1:30 mark wearing a Santa hat. Neistat pointed out that The Game wasn't a very good Santa Claus because Santa is supposed to have a white beard.

"There's a lot of white in there," Triple H said while pointing at his beard. "More than I'd like to care to admit."

- WWE Champion AJ Styles defending his title against Kevin Owens (w/ Sami Zayn) is advertised for the first SmackDown Live after The Royal Rumble on Tuesday, January 30th. The special guest referee for the match is Daniel Bryan. It's likely that this could just be a dark match.

- Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert underwent surgery for her neck issues. As noted, WWE had offered Gabert a contract last year, which was rescinded after it was revealed during the company's medical testing that she had three herniated discs in her neck. Gabert discussed needing the surgery on Edge & Christian's podcast and said that it may end her wrestling career.

"For the next three months, I will not be able to make any money," Gabert said. "I will have the surgery and then, I'm off to recover. And after that, I have no idea what to do. I don't know what's next. I don't know if I can ever be back in the ring and it really scares me."

She tweeted the photo below after her operation: