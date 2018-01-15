New Favorite In WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

John Cena and Roman Reigns had been alternating as the betting favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble match. However, the latest betting odds have Shinsuke Nakamura as the most likely to win the match. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:

After nearly a year of Roman Reigns being long favored to win the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, it would be John Cena who would snatch the #1 most favorable odds away from "The Big Dog", but that didn't last very long. After both Roman and Shinsuke Nakamura were tied in a dead heat for the top positioning in the Rumble, Nakamura is now the most likely to win according to these odds at +140. This gives "The King of Strong Style" a probability of over 40% to win this match.

As for John Cena, his odds have been knocked down to +400, while Dolph Ziggler has been upgraded to have the same odds as Cena. It will be especially interesting to see how Ziggler's odds move from now until the Rumble on January 28.

Here is the most current odds available for the top 26 possible Rumble winners.

Royal Rumble 2018 Betting Odds

Shinsuke Nakamura +140

Roman Reigns +225

Dolph Ziggler +4000

John Cena +4000

Finn Balor +7000

Randy Orton +1000

Baron Corbin +1000

Daniel Bryan +1000

Braun Strowman +1600

AJ Styles +1600

Seth Rollins +1600

Sami Zayn +1800

Kevin Owens +1800

Batista +2000

Bobby Roode +2000

Rusev +2500

Samoa Joe +2500

Jinder Mahal +2500

Bray Wyatt +2500

Matt Hardy +3300

Jeff Hardy +3300

Chris Jericho +3300

Jason Jordan +3300

Brock Lesnar +3300

The Miz +3500

Big E +3500