New Favorite In WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

John Cena and Roman Reigns had been alternating as the betting favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble match. However, the latest betting odds have Shinsuke Nakamura as the most likely to win the match. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:
After nearly a year of Roman Reigns being long favored to win the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, it would be John Cena who would snatch the #1 most favorable odds away from "The Big Dog", but that didn't last very long. After both Roman and Shinsuke Nakamura were tied in a dead heat for the top positioning in the Rumble, Nakamura is now the most likely to win according to these odds at +140. This gives "The King of Strong Style" a probability of over 40% to win this match.
As for John Cena, his odds have been knocked down to +400, while Dolph Ziggler has been upgraded to have the same odds as Cena. It will be especially interesting to see how Ziggler's odds move from now until the Rumble on January 28.
Here is the most current odds available for the top 26 possible Rumble winners.
Royal Rumble 2018 Betting Odds
Shinsuke Nakamura +140
Roman Reigns +225
Dolph Ziggler +4000
John Cena +4000
Finn Balor +7000
Randy Orton +1000
Baron Corbin +1000
Daniel Bryan +1000
Braun Strowman +1600
AJ Styles +1600
Seth Rollins +1600
Sami Zayn +1800
Kevin Owens +1800
Batista +2000
Bobby Roode +2000
Rusev +2500
Samoa Joe +2500
Jinder Mahal +2500
Bray Wyatt +2500
Matt Hardy +3300
Jeff Hardy +3300
Chris Jericho +3300
Jason Jordan +3300
Brock Lesnar +3300
The Miz +3500
Big E +3500