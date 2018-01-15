Rusev Day Gives Words Of Encouragement To Lana (Video), Cathy Kelley On Goldberg, WWE HOF Pre-sale

- Cathy Kelley looks at Bill Goldberg confirmed as the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame headliner in this new WWE Now video.

- WWE announced today that TWEETS will be one of the Ticketmaster pre-sale codes for the Hall of Fame ceremony. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19th at 10am. The 2018 ceremony will take place on Friday, April 6th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week.

- Below is new video of Rusev and Aiden English giving words of encouragement to Lana after last night's WWE live event in Hidalgo, TX, which saw Naomi & Becky Lynch win a Triple Threat over the teams of Lana & Carmella and Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan. Rusev and Lana are scheduled to face Elias and Bayley in Week 5 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, which kicks off tomorrow night.