Crazy Fans Of The Miz Camp Out For Signing (Photo, Video), Booker T - Sonny Onoo Video, More

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling indie promotion is partnering with former WCW star Sonny Onoo and Wrestle-1 in Japan, which is owned by The Great Muta. The partnership was announced this weekend at the ROW show in Texas City, TX. Above is video from the announcement.

- This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown ratings will be delayed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. There will also be no stock update today due to the holiday. RAW viewership will be released on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be available on Thursday.

- The Miz appeared at a Cricket store in San Antonio, TX this morning and had fans camping out in line overnight. Miz tweeted this photo from the signing after meeting a fan that had The A-Lister shaved into his head. Also below is a video of the crowd.