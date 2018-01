WWE has confirmed that WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross will be reuniting for the RAW 25th Anniversary show next Monday in New York City. Mike Rome makes the announcement in the video above.

See Also Triple H Praises Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler for What They Brought To WWE TV, JR and Lawler Respond

The King and Good 'Ol JR will be calling the action from the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom. The rest of the show will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.