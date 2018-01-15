Big Star Returning At Tonight's Impact Tapings, Wrestler Wants MMA Fight With Jack Swagger, BWM

- Above and below are new promos for the Barbed Wire Massacre that will air on this week's Impact Wrestling episode. It was believed that this would be the first piece of content for Impact's new partnership with Twitch, and that it would not air on POP TV, but Impact has confirmed that it will air on Thursday's broadcast.

- Scott Steiner and Tommy Dreamer are both backstage for tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, according to PWInsider. They are both expected to wrestle matches tonight, the final night of this latest round of tapings at Universal Studios. Dreamer worked backstage earlier in the week but he was not there the past few nights. Steiner last appeared for the company at the Slammiversary 2017 pay-per-view, teaming with Josh Mathews for a loss to Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park.

See Also Scott Steiner On Hulk Hogan Getting Him Banned From WWE HOF Ceremony, How Hogan Humiliated Himself

- Impact star KM wants to be the first opponent for Jack Swagger now that he's signed a deal to fight for Bellator MMA. KM tweeted the following today: