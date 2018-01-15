WrestlingInc.com

Carmella Comments On Breakup With Big Cass

By Raj Giri | January 15, 2018

Carmella publicly commented for the first time on her recent breakup with Big Cass. She posted a preview to this week's episode of Total Divas on Instagram, which features the couple buying a new home.

"This weeks episode of #totaldivas is bittersweet for me," Carmella wrote. "Moving, injuries, tears and more! There's no rule book for this type of lifestyle, so I'm just trying to learn as I go! Cass will always hold a special place in my heart. ?? Plus, he's going to make one hell of a comeback! ????"

The couple had been dating since their time in NXT and their relationship was featured throughout this season of Total Divas.

You can check out the full post below:

