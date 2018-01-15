Nia Jax Talks Match With Asuka Tonight, Kurt Angle And Triple H On Goldberg's Induction, Balor Club

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from San Antonio will feature Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Above is video of Nia dissing Mike Rome when he tries to get a word from her about the match. Nia called him annoying for using buzz words about Asuka before telling him to "Buzz off!"

- Finn Balor tweeted the following photo with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from tonight's RAW in San Antonio, TX. It's believed that The Balor Club will continue to be a thing in 2018.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Triple H tweeted the following on Bill Goldberg headlining the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class:

.@Goldberg brings passion and intensity to everything he does...on the field, in the ring, and especially with his family.

His intensity and character made him one of the biggest stars in our industry...so #WhosNext?

The #WWEHOF. Congrats, Bill. pic.twitter.com/pu3OpYAwre — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2018

Congrats to my friend Bill Goldberg, for his 2018 WWE HOF Induction. Well deserved!! #WWEHOF2018 #itsttrue