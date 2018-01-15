Nia Jax Talks Match With Asuka Tonight, Kurt Angle And Triple H On Goldberg's Induction, Balor Club

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from San Antonio will feature Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Above is video of Nia dissing Mike Rome when he tries to get a word from her about the match. Nia called him annoying for using buzz words about Asuka before telling him to "Buzz off!"
- Finn Balor tweeted the following photo with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from tonight's RAW in San Antonio, TX. It's believed that The Balor Club will continue to be a thing in 2018.
#WWER @WWE in San Antonio, Texas tonight..#TheBbbbbBoys are here..— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) January 15, 2018
?????????? pic.twitter.com/zU2JSWbR6Z
- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Triple H tweeted the following on Bill Goldberg headlining the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class:
.@Goldberg brings passion and intensity to everything he does...on the field, in the ring, and especially with his family.— Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2018
His intensity and character made him one of the biggest stars in our industry...so #WhosNext?
The #WWEHOF. Congrats, Bill. pic.twitter.com/pu3OpYAwre
Congrats to my friend Bill Goldberg, for his 2018 WWE HOF Induction. Well deserved!! #WWEHOF2018 #itsttrue