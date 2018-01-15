WrestlingInc.com

Nia Jax Talks Match With Asuka Tonight, Kurt Angle And Triple H On Goldberg's Induction, Balor Club

By Marc Middleton | January 15, 2018

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW from San Antonio will feature Asuka vs. Nia Jax. Above is video of Nia dissing Mike Rome when he tries to get a word from her about the match. Nia called him annoying for using buzz words about Asuka before telling him to "Buzz off!"

- Finn Balor tweeted the following photo with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from tonight's RAW in San Antonio, TX. It's believed that The Balor Club will continue to be a thing in 2018.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Triple H tweeted the following on Bill Goldberg headlining the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class:

Congrats to my friend Bill Goldberg, for his 2018 WWE HOF Induction. Well deserved!! #WWEHOF2018 #itsttrue

