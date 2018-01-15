SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Antonio, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:
* Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins
* TJP defeated Mustafa Ali
WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Antonio, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:
* Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins
* TJP defeated Mustafa Ali
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.
Hideo Itami Feud To Continue On WWE 205 Live, Goldust On The Age Of Alexander (Video), Bull James
Former WWE Announcer Unable To Attend RAW 25, Dana Brooke In The Royal Rumble, Stars Visit Museum
Braun Strowman Attacks After RAW, New Royal Rumble Feud For John Cena (Video), Sonya Deville's Win
WWE Brings Back Seth Rollins' Curbstomp On RAW Under A Different Name
Samoa Joe Removed From The Men's Royal Rumble Match
Where The Miz Vs. Roman Reigns Will Air Next Week, Another WWE Legend Revealed For RAW 25, MMC Promo
WWE Announces Paige's Status For The Royal Rumble
Impact Wrestling Star Confirms Release From The Company
WWE Monday Night RAW Results - Roman Reigns Handicap Match, Braun Strowman Fired & Re-Hired, More
Former WWE Referee Recalls How John Cena Was Covered Backstage Before 2008 Royal Rumble Return
WWE RAW Title Holder Injured
Carmella Comments On Breakup With Big Cass
Does Sasha Banks Have Backstage Heat Over Paige's Injury?, Notes On Paige's WWE Status, Paige Tweets
New Favorite In WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match
Spoiler: Another Top Impact Star Leaving The Company?
Paige Reportedly 'Struggling' To Admit Her In-Ring Career Is Over