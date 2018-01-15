WrestlingInc.com

Spoilers: Big Names Return At Tonight's Impact Tapings, Location Of PPV Revealed

By Joshua Gagnon | January 15, 2018

- Scott Steiner made appearance at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings. Eli Drake won a shot at the World Tag Titles after grabbing a case in a "Feast or Fired" Match on Saturday night's tapings. Tonight, he decided to cash-in against the current champions, LAX. His partner for the match is Scott Steiner and it will take place at the next PPV, Redemption, on April 22. Steiner also confirmed the PPV will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Another Top Star Finishes Up With Impact Wrestling
See Also
Another Top Star Finishes Up With Impact Wrestling

- Tommy Dreamer also made an appearance at tonight's taping after making the save and fighting off oVe and Sami Callihan. It was announced at Redemption it will be oVe (Jake and Dave Crist, and Sami Callihan) vs. Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose in a House of Hardcore Match.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 40% Off T-Shirts

Most Popular

Back To Top