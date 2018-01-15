Spoilers: Big Names Return At Tonight's Impact Tapings, Location Of PPV Revealed

- Scott Steiner made appearance at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings. Eli Drake won a shot at the World Tag Titles after grabbing a case in a "Feast or Fired" Match on Saturday night's tapings. Tonight, he decided to cash-in against the current champions, LAX. His partner for the match is Scott Steiner and it will take place at the next PPV, Redemption, on April 22. Steiner also confirmed the PPV will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Scoop #12: Eli Drake out, he picked up Case #1 and it gave him a Tag Title shot



But now he has the World Title Case



Since Aries is busy with Alberto at Redemption, he might as well use the Tag Title Case



LAX comes out — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 16, 2018

Scoop #13: Konnan asks who Eli Drake's Tag Partner is...



It's Scott Steiner pic.twitter.com/tK5mlDsUo1 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 16, 2018

Scoop #14: Scott Steiner confirms Redemption on April 22nd will occur in Toronto — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 16, 2018

See Also Another Top Star Finishes Up With Impact Wrestling

- Tommy Dreamer also made an appearance at tonight's taping after making the save and fighting off oVe and Sami Callihan. It was announced at Redemption it will be oVe (Jake and Dave Crist, and Sami Callihan) vs. Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards, and Moose in a House of Hardcore Match.

Scoop #16: Moose defeats Sami Callihan by DQ when Sami uses the baseball bat, OVE beat down of Moose, Eddie tries to make the save but also gets beat down with the baseball bat, Alisha Edwards out, OVE corner her, lights go out, Tommy Dreamers makes the save pic.twitter.com/YGLNbt4awU — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 16, 2018