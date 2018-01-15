WWE Confirms More Big Returns For RAW 25 Episode

As seen above, a new promo aired on tonight's WWE RAW has confirmed the following female Superstars for next week's RAW 25th Anniversary special episode: WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly.

Below is the updated line-up for next Monday's RAW, which will take place from two locations in New York City - the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore

* Terri Runnels

* Torrie Wilson

* Maria Kanellis

* Michelle McCool

* Kelly Kelly

* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund

* Eric Bischoff

* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

* Brother Love

* The Boogeyman

* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws