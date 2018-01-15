WWE Confirms More Big Returns For RAW 25 Episode

As seen above, a new promo aired on tonight's WWE RAW has confirmed the following female Superstars for next week's RAW 25th Anniversary special episode: WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly.
Below is the updated line-up for next Monday's RAW, which will take place from two locations in New York City - the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore
* Terri Runnels
* Torrie Wilson
* Maria Kanellis
* Michelle McCool
* Kelly Kelly
* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund
* Eric Bischoff
* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long
* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather
* Brother Love
* The Boogeyman
* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter
* John Laurinaitis
* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase
* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws