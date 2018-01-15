Maria Kanellis On Returning To RAW Pregnant, WWE US Title Tournament Promo, Rhyno On Main Event

- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring the semi-finals of the WWE United States Title tournament with Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley. The winners of these matches will do battle at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view to crown a new champion.

WWE taped the following matches tonight in San Antonio, Texas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins

* TJP vs. Mustafa Ali

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, WWE confirmed on tonight's RAW that the following female Superstars will be returning for next week's RAW 25th Anniversary special episode: WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore, Terri Runnels, Torrie Wilson, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly. Maria, who is still listed on the SmackDown roster with husband Mike Kanellis, tweeted the following on her appearance: