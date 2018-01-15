Chris Jericho's WWE TV Return Announced, Another Big Name Confirmed For RAW 25th Anniversary Special

WWE announced on tonight's RAW that Chris Jericho will be returning to TV on next Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary special episode. They also confirmed that former WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff will be appearing.

Below is the updated line-up for next Monday's big event, which will take place from two locations in New York City - the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

* Chris Jericho

* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore

* Terri Runnels

* Torrie Wilson

* Maria Kanellis

* Michelle McCool

* Kelly Kelly

* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund

* Eric Bischoff

* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

* Brother Love

* The Boogeyman

* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws