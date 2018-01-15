Spoiler: Upcoming Impact Wrestling PPV Updated Card

After this week's tapings, below is the updated card for Impact's Redemption PPV (April 22), which will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
* Austin Aries (c) vs. Alberto El Patron (Impact Global Championship)
* Matt Sydal (c) vs. Petey Williams (Impact X Division Championship)
* LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner (Impact World Tag Team Championship)
* oVe (Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Jake Crist) vs. Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Tommy Dreamer (House of Hardcore Match)
Thanks to a "Feast or Fired" Match at this week's tapings, Eli Drake still has his case for a shot at the Impact Global Championship. We'll have full results from tonight's tapings up shortly.