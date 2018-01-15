Impact Wrestling Spoilers: Case Vs. Case Match, Open Challenge, No DQ Knockouts Match

Below are results from tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando (h/t @MrJacobCohen):

* Alisha Edwards defeated Laurel Van Ness (Global Wrestling Network Exclusive Match)

* Eli Drake defeated Moose in a Case vs. Case Match. Drake now has two cases for shots at the Impact Global and Tag Team Championships. During the match, oVe attacked Moose, Eddie Edwards with the save. Drake hit Moose with a baseball bat, Moose kicked out, Drake hit his finisher for the win.

* Petey Williams defeated Josh Mathews with Matt Sydal at ringside. Match ended by DQ when Sydal interfered, Williams got beat up after the match.

* Fallah Bahh, Richard Justice, and Tyrus defeated KM, Trevor Lee, and Caleb Konley

* Rosemary defeated Taya Valkyrie in a No DQ Match. The finish was Rosemary piledriving Taya off the top rope and through a table.

* Drake cashed-in his Tag Title shot against the current champions, LAX. His tag partner is Scott Steiner and the match will take place at the Redemption PPV on April 22. Steiner confirmed the show will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

* Moose defeated Sami Callihan via DQ after Callihan used a baseball bat during the match. Post-match, oVe beat up Moose, Eddie Edwards out to make the save and he gets stopped. Alisha Edwards out now, gets cornered by oVe, lights go out, Tommy Dreamer appears and makes the save.

* At Redemption, it will be oVe (Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Sami Callihan) vs. Tommy Dreamer, Eddie Edwards and Moose in a House of Hardcore Match.

* Braxton Sutter and Su Yung defeated Fallah Bahh and Kiera Hogan. Post-match, Allie and Yung brawl until they are separated.

* Rohit Raju defeated Sugar Dunkerton (Xpolosion Match)

* Johnny Impact defeated Kongo Kong via DQ. Kongo slammed Johnny into the steel steps and the ref called the match.

* KM out to the ring, says he wants to create the "KM Open Challenge" and call out the best in the business, like Barry Horowitz and Brooklyn Brawler. Brian Cage ends up coming out, KM says they are boys, he didn't mean Cage and tries to leave. Cage doesn't let him and the match is on.

* Brian Cage defeated KM

* Alberto El Patron, Matt Sydal, Sami Callihan, and Jake Crist defeated Moose, Tommy Dreamer, Petey Williams, and Austin Aries. Jake Crist was ringside and sent to the back during the match. Sydal pinned Williams with some help from Mathews to get the win.

* Keira Hogan defeated Laurel Van Ness (Xplosion Match)

* El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Homicide (Xplosion Match)