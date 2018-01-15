Impact Wrestling Star Confirms Release From The Company

As noted, Chelsea Green, a.k.a. Laurel Van Ness, finished up with Impact Wrestling at the current set of tapings in Orlando.

Green had actually requested her release last November after she had won the title at the last set of Impact tapings in Canada. Her release was expected to be granted after she dropped the title, which she did at last Friday's taping to Allie. Green commented on her departure from the company tonight on Instagram.

"THANK YOU Impact Wrestling," Green wrote. "I will always be grateful for the opportunities I received, and the people who had faith in me. Thanks to everyone both in front of, and behind the camera, the production team, and most importantly my fellow Knockouts. I have grown as a wrestler, and a performer because of the amazing locker room at Impact. I have been granted my release, am excited for the future, and I can't wait to see what 2018 holds."

Green debuted with Impact Wrestling in January 2016. She officially signed with the company that summer.

You can check out Green's Instagram post below:

Gabriel Alvarado contributed to this article.