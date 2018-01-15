Samoa Joe Removed From The Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE has officially removed Samoa Joe and Paige from the Royal Rumble matches to take place later this month.

As noted earlier tonight, WWE confirmed that Paige will not be able to participate in the first-ever women's Rumble match due to a neck injury. They have not confirmed the recent reports on WWE doctors deciding not to clear her to return to the ring, essentially ending her WWE in-ring career, but multiple sources have confirmed that she was told they would not be clearing her following the injury she suffered during a December WWE live event match while taking a kick from Sasha Banks.

Joe was scheduled to undergo an MRI last week after suffering a right foot injury during the RAW win over Rhyno. WWE has not announced an update on Joe's status but they have quietly removed him from the Rumble match listing.

The Rumble takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Below is the updated confirmed card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Cedric Alexander vs. Enzo Amore