Braun Strowman Attacks After RAW, New Royal Rumble Feud For John Cena (Video), Sonya Deville's Win

- It looks like Elias will be replacing Samoa Joe in the Royal Rumble feud with John Cena. Joe previously announced that he would be coming to eliminate Cena first in the men's Royal Rumble match later this month but Joe later suffered a right foot injury and is expected to be out of action for several months, causing him to miss the Rumble match. As noted earlier, WWE has officially removed Joe from the listing for the men's Rumble match listing. Elias cut a promo on tonight's RAW and had words for Cena as they prepare for the Rumble match. Joe's Rumble mini-feud with Cena was scheduled to carry over to RAW live events during WrestleMania Season while Cena's planned WrestleMania 34 opponent The Undertaker is away but there's no word yet on if Cena vs. Elias will happen at red brand shows instead. Above is video of the latest ballad from Elias.

See Also Former WWE Referee Recalls How John Cena Was Covered Backstage Before 2008 Royal Rumble Return

- There was no dark main event after this week's WWE RAW in San Antonino but the post-show dark segment saw Braun Strowman destroy The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel after some comedy from the group.

- Sonya Deville tweeted the following after her singles win over Sasha Banks on this week's RAW. This was Sonya's first TV singles match since debuting on the main roster in late November as Absolution with Paige and Mandy Rose.