Another Royal Rumble Spot Filled, Former WWE Announcer Unable To Attend RAW 25, Stars Visit Museum

- Dana Brooke is now official for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match later this month. Her spot is confirmed in this Fallout video with Mike Rome talking to Titus Worldwide's Brooke, Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil after their big win over The Bar on RAW.

With Dana now confirmed for the match, the updated confirmed listing for the 30-woman Rumble match looks like this: Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, TBA.

- Former WWE personality Sean Mooney noted on Twitter that WWE invited him to appear at next Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City but he won't be able to make it. Mooney has worked for WWE as a DVD host in the last few years and appeared on this week's post-RAW special on the top 25 RAW moments for a WWE Warehouse segment with Peter Rosenberg.

- Below is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mark Henry, Sasha Banks, Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis last week while in town for RAW. The video aired on this week's RAW as a part of the tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.