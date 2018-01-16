WrestlingInc.com

Hideo Itami Feud To Continue On WWE 205 Live, Goldust On The Age Of Alexander (Video), Bull James

By Marc Middleton | January 16, 2018

- This week's WWE RAW featured Goldust's partnership with Cedric Alexander continue as The Golden One was at ringside for Cedric's win over Tony Nese. Above is Fallout video with Mike Rome talking to Cedric and Goldust after the win. Goldust declares that the WWE Cruiserweight Title is coming to The Age of Alexander after Cedric beats Enzo Amore at the WWE Royal Rumble, and that we will never forget the name of... Cedric Alexander.

- Former WWE Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) turns 30 years old today. James continues to work the indies and is the current New York Wrestling Connection Heavyweight Champion. He was released from WWE in February 2016 and later made his ROH debut in September 2016.

- The feud between Hideo Itami and Jack Gallagher will continue on tonight's WWE 205 Live as the two cruiserweights had the following Twitter exchange on Monday night:

