Hulk Hogan On Where He Will Be Next Monday, Torrie Wilson On Appearing At Raw 25, Shaul Guerrero

- Hulk Hogan will not be at Raw 25 next Monday.

After appearing at Ace Comic Con in Glendale, Arizona on Monday, Hogan got asked on Twitter whether he will be on hand for the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. "The Hulkster" said that he will be at home watching the show and cheering on his friends.

I will be home watching and cheering on my friends next Monday on Raw brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2018

- During Raw, WWE ran a promo advertising Torrie Wilson and other past female Superstars for Raw 25. On her return, Wilson posted the following on Instagram.

This will be Wilson's first WWE appearance since 2012 when she attended WrestleMania 28 in Miami, Florida, with her then-boyfriend, baseball great Alex Rodriguez. Right before Cena took on The Rock in the main event, he greeted Wilson and Rodriguez at ringside.

- Shaul Guerrero, daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero, will appear at Reality of Wrestling's "Ladies Night Out" event on Saturday, Feb. 17 in Texas City, Texas. Guerrero will not be wrestling as she is only accepting bookings for appearances, managing, announcing and commentating.