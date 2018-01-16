WrestlingInc.com

Sting And Hulk Hogan Reunite (Photos), Brutus Beefcake And Steve Austin Chat, Summer Rae Appearance

By Daniel Pena | January 16, 2018

- Sting and Hulk Hogan reunited on Monday at Ace Comic Con in Glendale, Arizona. The former rivals tweeted the following on their friendly reunion.

Torrie Wilson also appeared at the event and had her own reunion with both Hogan and Sting.

- Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is Steve Austin's guest on the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show. On the podcast, Beefcake chats with Austin about his time in WCW as he reveals how he created The Zodiac and transformed himself into The Disciple. He also talks about his various tours of Japan and answers fan questions on Shawn Michaels turning on Marty Jannetty in the "Barber Shop," traveling with Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, working with the British Bulldogs, Mr. Perfect and more. You can listen to the episode here.

- Former WWE star Summer Rae has announced that she will appear at The Big Event 14 convention, which takes place on Saturday, Mar. 10 at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel 104-04 Ditmars Blvd. East Elmhurst, New York.

