Seth Rollins On His Stomp, Roman Reigns On Representing At RAW 25 (Video), Fans On Braun Strowman

- Above is RAW Fallout video with Mike Rome talking to WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns about his title match against The Miz on next Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary special. Reigns says he's definitely prepared as he was born to reign. Reigns says Miz is always running his mouth on social media and talking about himself but this isn't about him. Reigns says his family, WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, wrestled on the first RAW 25 years ago and he will represent the title, himself and his bloodline next week. Reigns ends it by saying next week has nothing to do with The Miz because it's all about him.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans the most jaw-dropping moment from Braun Strowman's RAW rampage this week. As of this writing, 64% voted for the flipping of the tractor of the production truck while 24% voted for throwing Michael Cole into a crowd of security guards, 6% for tearing through catering and 6% for attacking the crew of security guards.

- As noted, Seth Rollins brought back the previously banned Curb Stomp move on this week's RAW and used it to defeat Finn Balor in the main event. Rollins tweeted the following on the move, which they are once again calling Blackout: