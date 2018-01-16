RAW Superstars Talk Rumble (Video), Maryse Back On The Road (Videos), Curt Hawkins On Braun Strowman

- Above is new RAW Fallout video of red brand female Superstars hyping their spots in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match that takes place later this month. The video features Alicia Fox, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Mickie James and Bayley.

As noted, WWE has officially pulled Paige from the Rumble match due to a neck injury. SmackDown Superstars confirmed for the 30-woman match as of this writing are Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Naomi, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella and Becky Lynch.

- Curt Hawkins lost matches to Braun Strowman at weekend WWE live events and moved his losing streak closer to 0-160 but made it through last night's RAW without taking another loss. Hawkins tweeted the following after being attacked by Braun Strowman during his catering rampage last night:

Although that hurt a whole lot it technically wasn't a loss... so there's that. #RAW — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) January 16, 2018

- Maryse took some time off the road after she and husband The Miz first announced their first child back in September 2017 but she has been backstage at weekend WWE live events and last night's RAW, perhaps for filming of Total Divas and the "Miz & Mrs." reality TV show that will premiere on the USA Network later this year. Maryse hit the 6 month mark of her pregnancy in mid-December and will give birth to a baby girl in the spring. Below are her recent Instagram posts from the road this past week:

