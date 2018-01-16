News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC And 205 Live - Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, US Title Tourney, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live shows will take place from the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas.

Confirmed for SmackDown is six-woman action with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan taking on Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair plus the semi-finals of the WWE United States Title tournament with Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley. No other matches have been announced.

Tonight's Mixed Match Challenge premiere will air at 10pm EST via Facebook Watch and will feature Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya vs. Sasha Banks & Finn Balor. The episode will air for thirty minutes after SmackDown goes off the air. 205 Live will still air for one hour but it will begin at 10:30pm EST until the MMC tournament ends.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal clash in United States Title Tournament Semifinal

* Bobby Roode battles Mojo Rawley in United States Title Tournament Semifinal

* Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch take on The Riott Squad

* How will Owens & Zayn react to Shane McMahon's meddling in their match?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on all three shows and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.