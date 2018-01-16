Paige Tweets Props To RAW Superstar, Goldberg WWE Hall Of Fame Video, WWE NXT Returning To Midwest

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Bill Goldberg.

- Triple H announced this week that the WWE NXT Road Trip will continue with stops in Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit and Indianapolis during the first week of March. Below is WWE's full announcement:

NXT Live is coming to America's heartland this March. Don't miss sports-entertainment's hottest brand in action when NXT Live makes stops in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

WWE COO Triple H announced the new events on Twitter.

NXT's tour of the Midwest starts on Thursday, March 1, at Express Live! in Columbus, Ohio, before stopping at Cleveland's Agora Theatre on Friday, March 2. Then on Saturday, March 3, NXT Live comes to Detroit's Royal Oak Music Center before a final stop at the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 4.

Don't miss out on your chance to see NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA, Johnny Gargano and many more Superstars in action.

Tickets for NXT Live in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana go on sale at NXTtickets.com starting Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

