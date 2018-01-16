Bayley's Fiance On RAW, Revival Are Pro Wrestlers, Senor Benjamin's Shot At John Cena, Matt Hardy

- The Revival was trending during last night's WWE RAW after their easy win over enhancement talents Aaron Solow and Ricky Starks. Solow is engaged to Bayley and has worked several WWE matches over the past few years.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder received the most praise for their post-match interview with Charly Caruso, which saw them declare that they are professional wrestlers, not sports entertainers. It's no secret that "professional wrestling" has been a term that WWE has chose not to use for many years now. Above is video from the match and below is how WWE recapped what happened, which is one of the few mentions of "professional wrestlers" on the WWE website:

The revival of The Revival continues, as Dash & Dawson put on an (accurately) self-described "tag team wrestling clinic" against a pair of intrepid locals who found themselves on the receiving end of a picture-perfect Shatter Machine in mere minutes. But The Revival's post-match interview quickly became the focus of their evening, as they had a few choice words for the Legends scheduled to appear at next week's Raw 25th anniversary show. Taking full advantage of the live mic they were offered, Dash & Dawson took aim at veterans from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to Shawn Michaels to The New Age Outlaws by designating themselves as "professional wrestlers" instead of "sports-entertainers" who were molded by a boardroom. Proclaiming that "beer baths" and "crotch chops" had turned WWE into a mockery, The Revival promised they would never be pressured to change from their old-school mentality and presentation, and left with a message that was clear, simple and across the board: This is their Universe now.

- "Woken" Matt Hardy tweeted the following and indicated that we may be seeing Senor Benjamin, Queen Rebecca Hardy, King Maxel and other "Broken" characters in WWE soon for The Great War with Bray Wyatt:

The INCOMPARABLE @BenjaminSenor is currently OPTIMIZING the green beans within the Greenhouse Garden at The Hardy Compound..



Trust me, #WOKENWarriors.. #SenorBenjamin, Queen Rebecca, King Maxel, Lord Wolfgang & @Vanguard1AAR will all be appearing IMMINENTLY..



STUPENDOUS! https://t.co/aymjtR1xD6 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 16, 2018

The official Twitter account for Benjamin also tweeted a shot at John Cena, seen below: