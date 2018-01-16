Chris Jericho Reportedly Has No Deal With WWE For RAW 25 Despite Announcement

As noted, WWE announced on last night's RAW that Chris Jericho will be one of the special appearances for next Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary episode, which takes place from two locations in New York City - the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It's worth noting that WWE reportedly announced Jericho without there being a deal for the return. It was noted on today's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Jericho will likely appear next Monday but WWE did announce him prematurely. Dave Meltzer added that a deal could be signed today, if it hasn't been made already.

The talk of Jericho appearing at RAW 25 goes back several months. New Japan Pro Wrestling officials also knew that Jericho would be appearing at RAW 25 when they recently worked with him. Jericho is not signed to any kind of exclusive NJPW contract and he's not currently signed to a WWE deal.

For those who missed it earlier, below is the updated list of names scheduled for next Monday:

* Chris Jericho

* The Brooklyn Brawler

* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore

* Terri Runnels

* Torrie Wilson

* Maria Kanellis

* Michelle McCool

* Kelly Kelly

* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund

* Eric Bischoff

* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

* Brother Love

* The Boogeyman

* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws