Summer Rae Post-WWE Update, New WWE 2K18 DLC (Video, Photos), Cathy Kelley On Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video. As noted, matches confirmed for tonight include The Riott Squad vs. Naomi, Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair plus the semi-finals of the WWE United States Title tournament with Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley.

- Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae announced on Twitter that she is taking bookings at [email protected] and is looking forward to meeting everyone on the indies. Summer, Emma and Darren Young will be able to start working for other promotions beginning February 1st. They were released by WWE on October 29th. We've heard news on several indie bookings for Emma but things have been fairly quiet for Young and Rae.

See Also Former WWE Employee Calls Out The Company For Unequal Pay

- WWE Games sent us the following on the new WWE 2K18 DLC "Enduring Icons" Pack that was released today:

2K announced today that WWE 2K18's Enduring Icons Pack is now available as downloadable content, featuring some of the greatest WWE talent to ever step foot in the ring. This pack marks release of the final downloadable content offerings for WWE 2K18. Talent in the Enduring Icons DLC pack includes: * WWE Superstars Jeff and Matt Hardy; * WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix; * WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson (The Rock 'n' Roll Express). The Enduring Icons Pack is available now for $9.99 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC; the pack is also included as part of the WWE 2K18 Season Pass. In addition, the Enduring Icons Pack will be available for Nintendo Switch™ at a later date. For additional details, please see the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/news/entries/wwe-2k18-enduring-icons-pack Developed collaboratively by Yuke's and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is available now worldwide for the PS4™ system, Xbox One, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch. For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.

Below are screenshots from the WrestlingINC Facebook page: