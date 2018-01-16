Finn Balor And Jason Jordan On Seth Rollins' Curbstomp, TJP - 205 Live Teaser, Sheamus - Sasha Banks

- Above is the latest episode from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a "Booty Workout" with Sasha Banks at a Crossfit gym in Evansville, Indiana.

- WWE posted the following teaser on TJP for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, no matches have been announced for tonight but the feud between Jack Gallagher and Hideo Itami will continue. WWE wrote the following on TJP, who recently made his return from an injury:

Is TJP too overconfident? Two weeks ago on WWE 205 Live, inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP made his return to the home of the Cruiserweights, defeating former champion Akira Tozawa. It was a bold statement for The Duke of Dab to make upon his return, and he appeared laser-focused on reclaiming the top spot in the Cruiserweight division. Last week, TJP battled Gran Metalik in a rematch from the finals of 2016's Cruiserweight Classic, and he was victorious in that initial meeting and would go on to win the tournament – a fact The Fil-Am Flash was all too happy to remind his opponent of before the match. Unfortunately for TJP, history did not repeat itself, and he was defeated by Metalik. As the masked Superstar celebrated with his friend Kalisto, an irate TJP took out his aggression by trashing the announce table and overturning the steel steps. There is no doubting The Duke of Dab's accolades or his success in helping build WWE 205 Live, but as the competition has only intensified – especially during his hiatus – has TJP's confidence become a detriment that affects his in-ring ability?

- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins brought back the previously-banned Curb Stomp on last night's RAW for the main event win over Finn Balor, calling the move Blackout. Below are reactions from Balor and Rollins' partner Jason Jordan, who continues play the low-key annoying heel role:

— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 16, 2018