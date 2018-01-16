Will Edge & Christian Be At RAW 25th Anniversary Show?, Sheamus On Jason Jordan, WWE Music Power 10

- As noted, a new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will premiere on the WWE Network on Wednesday night. Above is a preview clip, featuring Lilian Garcia's performance at December's WWE Tribute to The Troops event.

- It looks like Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will not be appearing at next week's RAW 25th Anniversary special. PWInsider notes that Edge isn't able to appear as he will be out of the country next Monday. There have been no rumblings of a possible appearance by Christian.

- Sheamus tweeted the following after RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan caused The Bar to lose to Titus Worldwide on last night's RAW episode. The Bar is set to face Jordan and Seth Rollins for the titles at the Royal Rumble but there's speculation on Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews being added to the match. Sheamus tweeted the following warning to Jordan: