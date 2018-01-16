Baron Corbin Says His Time Is Now (Video), WWE RAW Social Media Score, Nikki Bella - DWTS Video

- Above is a preview for this week's Total Divas episode with the beginning of Nikki Bella's "Dancing With The Stars" journey.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 658,000 total interactions this week - 384,000 on Facebook and 274,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's show, which drew a total of 580,000 interactions - 374,000 Facebook interactions and 206,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- Below is a new backstage promo from Baron Corbin as he prepares to do battle in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month. Corbin says he was built for the Rumble match because there are no friends and anything goes, every man for himself. Corbin says there are no distractions and no SmackDown politics. All he sees is a ring full of potential victims and life-changing opportunity hanging in the balance. Corbin doesn't care if it's Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton or John Cena, they will go over the top rope if they get in his way. Corbin goes on and says it's his time to main event WrestleMania 34.