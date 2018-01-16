Matt Hardy On How 'Woken' Character Is Working In WWE

Matt Hardy was interviewed by IGN to promote the new WWE 2K18's Enduring Icons DLC. Below are a few highlights:

How it is to be a part of 2K18's Enduring Icons DLC:

"Very exciting. Absolutely riveting. I'm looking forward to seeing it and I'm absolutely ecstatic to be in a 2K game again after seven years. Myself and my brother to be once again involved in a WWE video game is very special."

How it is to be "Woken" and how the character is working out so far in WWE:

"It's been great. Just tremendous. And I'm very excited for this undertaking. It's starting to take hold. I think the hardcore fans have to remember that patience is paramount. There's such a huge percentage of the WWE Universe and the WWE fanbase who aren't familiar with the story of the Woken-slash-Broken character so we have to educate them and get them up to speed and help them understand what's going on. And that's something the die hard fans are frustrated with. But things are going to get where they need to be and this is a process now that's playing out over TV. The biggest thing I'd say to people is just sit back and enjoy this truly truly fun and jubilant ride."

See Also Matt Hardy Comes To Deal With Anthem Sports Over "Broken" Character

If it was difficult to return to his old persona when he returned to WWE last year:

"Actually it was. It was hard to go back to that because Woken, or Broken, Matt Hardy was ingrained in me. It had become me in so many ways. It was what I was doing and it became my identity so, yes, it was a bit of a challenge. And eventually, after we debuted at WrestleMania, I'd go out night after night and suppress the "Woken-ness" inside me until I touched another magical being - and that was Bray Wyatt and the nefarious Sister Abigail. And that woke up the magic that was lying dormant inside."

Hardy also discussed the Hardyz return at WrestleMania last year, the landscape of the tag team scene when he returned, Jeff's injury and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.