WWE Producer Praises RAW Superstar, Matt Hardy On Biting Heath Slater During RAW Match, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in San Antonio.
- WWE producer Billy Kidman took to Twitter last night and praised Sonya Deville after her singles win over Sasha Banks. As seen below, Deville responded to the tweet:
Random prediction:@SonyaDevilleWWE is a future @WWE #WomensChampion.— Billy Kidman (@WWEKidman) January 16, 2018
Smart man ?? https://t.co/1etUeQVi7g— Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 16, 2018
- Matt Hardy and Heath Slater had the following Twitter exchange after their match on last night's RAW, which Hardy won. Slater says he wasn't ready for the biting but Hardy says he needed to take Slater's essence and "METABOLIZE it into POWAH." It looks like the biting may be a regular part of "Woken" Matt's repertoire.
For The Band of One with Kids...— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 16, 2018
It's OVAH!!!
I have DELETED his ESSENCE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/34sOWOlayx
This is an animal I got in the ring with last night. @MATTHARDYBRAND To be honest I was''t ready for all of that. pic.twitter.com/Zi4wiXjNuC— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) January 16, 2018
To The Band of One with Kids..— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 16, 2018
My PRIMAL PASSENGER is viciously ANIMALISTIC. Sinking my teeth into you last Eve was positively DELECTABLE..
I was MANDATED to DELETE your ESSENCE as you opposed me on the Battlefield.. I absorbed it & have METABOLIZED it into POWAH. https://t.co/CRVuQ34oOn