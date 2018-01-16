Top Legends Not Appearing At RAW 25?, Carmella's Dad - Big Cass Video, Braun Strowman Sends Warning

- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Carmella's surprise reaction to a family visit that was planned by Big Cass. Carmella's father, known to wrestling fans as Paul Vandale, talks to Cass about how he might be interested in getting back in the business, perhaps as a manager to Big Cass in WWE.

Carmella also comments on Cass possibly asking for permission to marry her. As noted earlier this week, Carmella took to Twitter and issued the first public comments confirming their break up. Cass has been out of action since the summer of 2017 with an injury.

- No word yet on if there will be surprise appearances at next Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary special but it's worth noting that WWE has not announced Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Mick Foley for the show. Foley and Hart were featured in the initial local advertising for the big event but we've heard nothing from WWE about the two appearing. PWInsider adds that there have been no rumblings on Foley and Hart appearing either. Foley spoke with The Mirror recently and confirmed that he has been invited to the show, which will take place in New York City, not far from his home on Long Island. Foley told The Mirror:

"I've been invited, I'm trying to clear out time from something I had already committed to," Foley said. "Whether I'm there in person or not, I believe I will be there in spirit. This show literally changed my life. It was such a big part of my life. Not just from the time I was on it. I'm almost always watching on Monday night with my children, so it has been a big part of my life, whether I'm on the show or not."

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter today and issued the following warning to Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Triple Threat title match at the January 28th Royal Rumble pay-per-view: