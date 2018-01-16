Enzo Amore On His Reaction To Being In WWE Cruiserweight Division

As previously noted, current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was a guest on WWE Network's Straight To The Source with Corey Graves last week. Among other things, Amore talked about transitioning to the cruiserweight division and why Amore being on WWE Network's 205 Live is good for business.

The self-professed 'Godfather Of The Cruiserweight Division' admitted that being in cruiserweight division has been a "breath of fresh air".

"It's a breath of fresh air," Amore said. "I get to beat the hell out of people that I've never met before. I've been in this business for six years with the same people in the same locker room that [Graves] mentioned. Now, I'm working with new faces, new people, doing new things in the ring, and getting an opportunity. And that's what I thrive on, opportunity. These kids are getting an opportunity of a lifetime!"

According to Amore, stock prices and WWE Network buys have been up with 'Muscles Marinara' as WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

"Listen, women lie, men lie, but numbers don't lie, guy. Alright? And the numbers speak for themselves. Look at the YouTube viewership. Look at the [WWE] Network buys. And if you look at the numbers, Network buys equal higher stock prices, right? Our business is doing well because I'm on 205 Live, the Zo Show. Okay? You can only see the Zo Show on the Network, so you might just buy the Network for the Zo Show."

