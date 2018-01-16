WWE Announces Signing Of Top Women's Wrestler

WWE has officially announced that Candice LeRae signed with the company. She joins War Machine and Ricochet as names confirmed to be reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

LeRae, who is married to WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, competed in The Mae Young Classic and has worked a few NXT TV matches.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the signing: