WrestlingInc.com

Ric Flair Reveals Daughter's Engagement To Wrestling Podcaster, WWE Looks At New Signings, The Rock

By Marc Middleton | January 16, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how WWE has confirmed the signings of Ricochet, War Machine and Candice LeRae.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced today that wrestling podcast host Conrad Thompson is engaged to be married to his daughter Megan. The Nature Boy tweeted:

Enzo Amore Compares Himself To Ric Flair And Talks Backstage Heat, If He's Allowed In Locker Room
See Also
Enzo Amore Compares Himself To Ric Flair And Talks Backstage Heat, If He's Allowed In Locker Room

- Former WWE Champion The Rock participated in a gym photoshoot for his apparel partnership with Under Armour this week. Rock revealed that he has a new "Chasing Greatness" collection coming out with Under Armour for Spring & Summer 2018. Below are Instagram posts from the shoot:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 40% Off T-Shirts

Most Popular

Back To Top