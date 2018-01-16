Former WWE Star At The Performance Center, Vince McMahon Mad At RAW Star?, WWE Shop Sale

- Serena Deeb is at the WWE Performance Center today, according to PWInsider. The 31 year old worked for WWE from 2009 through 2010. During that time, she was a member of The Straight Edge Society with CM Punk and Luke Gallows. She returned to the company last year in the Mae Young Classic where she defeated Vanessa Borne in the first round before losing to Piper Niven in the second.

- Through the end of the day, you can save 40% off t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends Tuesday, January 18th at 11:59 pm PT.

See Also Matt Striker Talks About Working For Vince McMahon, Banned Words On Commentary And More

- As noted, The Revival were trending on Twitter last night after using the term "professional wrestling," which is a term no longer used on WWE programming. When a fan noted to Dash Wilder of The Revival that Vince McMahon will be mad for using the phrase Wilder quipped, "already is", as seen below: