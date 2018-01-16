Vince McMahon 'Pandemonium' Movie Updates, WWE MMC Teams On Their Charities (Videos), Luke Harper

- Luke Harper is back for more Nidhogg gameplay with Cedric Alexander and Tyler Breeze in this new "UpUpDownDown" video from Xavier Woods' channel.

- It was reported last year that actor Bradley Cooper had been offered the role of Vince McMahon in the "Pandemonium" movie on Vince's life from Tristar Pictures, and that Bradley was waiting for an updated screenplay before making a decision on taking the gig. PWInsider reports that the updated screenplay has been completed and turned into the studio. If the studio approves the script, it will be sent to Cooper and his team for review. The plan has been for filming to begin in the Spring of 2018 but that has always depended on casting & the script.

The original "Pandemonium" script was written by Craig A. Williams in 2015 but it has undergone several drafts, mainly after WWE Studios became involved with the project. There was a feeling that the script would undergo heavy edits once WWE Studios signed on for the project, to remove some parts of the story that Vince and the McMahon family wouldn't approve of, and that is what's happening. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot with Tina Fey) are set to direct the movie. Zaftig Films' Charlie Gogolak will serve as Executive Producer while WWE Studios' Michael Luisi and Aperture Entertainment's Adam Goldworn will produce.

- As noted, WWE recently announced the 12 charities that the Mixed Match Challenge teams will be trying to win $100,000 for - Elias & Bayley (Americares), Jimmy Uso & Naomi (Boys & Girls Clubs of America), Braun Strowman & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (Connor's Cure), Bobby Roode & SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (Girl Up), Rusev & Lana (Global Citizen), Goldust & Alicia Fox (Hire Heroes USA), Big E & Carmella (KaBOOM!), Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya (Make-A-Wish), The Miz & Asuka (Rescue Dogs Rock), Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch (UNICEF), Finn Balor & Sasha Banks (Special Olympics), Apollo Crews & Nia Jax (Susan G. Komen).

Below are videos with each team talking about doing battle for their charity. The tournament will kick off tonight at 10pm EST on Facebook Watch with Balor & Banks vs. Nakamura & Natalya.