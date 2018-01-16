WrestlingInc.com

Candice LeRae's Last Indie Date, Bobby Roode On Tonight's Tournament Match, Finn Balor & Sasha Banks

By Marc Middleton | January 16, 2018

- Above is new video of Finn Balor and Sasha Banks hyping tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge premiere on Facebook Watch at 10pm EST. Balor and Banks will face Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya in tonight's Week 1 match-up.

- Bobby Roode tweeted the following as he prepares to face Mojo Rawley in a semi-final match in the WWE United States Title tournament on tonight's SmackDown. As noted, WWE has moved the tournament finals from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view up to the January 23rd SmackDown episode. Roode or Mojo will face the winner of tonight's Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal match in the finals.

Bobby Roode Credits Samoa Joe For Him Signing With WWE
- As noted, WWE announced today that Candice LeRae, Ricochet and War Machine are among the talents reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week to begin working under their new deals with the company. Bar Wrestling announced that LeRae's final indie appearance will come this Thursday night at their show in Baldwin Park, CA. They tweeted:

