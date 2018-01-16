Daniel Bryan & Kurt Angle Debate MMC Match, Randy Orton On Royal Rumble Chaos (Video), WWE Network

- Above is new backstage video of Randy Orton hyping the 30-man Royal Rumble match set to take place later this month in Philadelphia. Orton says some prefer the calm before the storm or the silence but he's not one of those people as he likes the storm and prefers to be surrounded by chaos as that's where he does his best work. Orton talks about the chaos of the Royal Rumble match and says he will silence the storm to win the Rumble for the third time and go on to main event WrestleMania 34. Orton ends the promo by saying home is chaos and chaos is his home.

- WWE Network has updated their Shorts Collection and their Match of the Year 2017 Collection.

- Below is new video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan debating the first match in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya vs. Finn Balor & Sasha Banks. The match will take place tonight at 10pm EST on Facebook Watch. Join us tonight for our Mixed Match Challenge Viewing party.