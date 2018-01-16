WWE Mixed Match Challenge (1/16): Finn Balor & Sasha Banks Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya

Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's debut episode can be viewed on "FaceBook Watch" at THIS LINK. The first match in this tournament will see Finn Balor team up with Sasha Banks to form the Boss Club to take on Natalya and Shinsuke Nakamura. Whose paws and claws will prevail? Find out tonight!

- Finn Balor and Sasha Banks makes their entrances as Renee Young and Byron Saxton welcome us to the show from the ringside position. They throw it to the announce team that includes Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and WWE HOFer Beth Phoenix.

- We get all the social media video promos from both teams which is a great way to advertise a social media formatted show. Crowd louder for these entrances than they have been all night.

- Nakamura and Natalya make their entrances. It's noted that Nakamura is wearing Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart's pink and black jacket to match his Hart partner.

Finn Balor & Sasha Banks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya

The ladies start the match but Banks traps Nattie in her own corner and ducks the ropes to break the attack. Tag made to Nakamura, so Balor joins him. Still no intergender wrestling in this one. Balor and Nakamura go move for move for a stalemate early on. Balor cinches in the side headlock and doesn't let go after hitting the ropes. Nakamura fights Balor to the ropes and plays a little mind game as he drapes over his opponent. Finn with a slap and Shinsuke says "come on!" Nakamura makes the tag and the ladies are back in.

Collar elbow tie up that Banks gets the best of and shows off a bit. The claws are out as we go to Natalya's forte, cat fighting. Nattie showing the mean streak and puts Banks in the corner. Sasha gets the boots up off a charge and traps Natalya in the ring ropes for a double knee. The Queen of Harts goes outside to regroup with her partner. Banks goes for a dive but Nakamura catches her and places her gently back on the apron. Not impressed, Banks goes for it again. Nakamura ducks and the cross body connects near the barricade. Back in the ring and Natalya in control with a rear chin lock. Sasha goes for a tag but Nattie intercepts.

Tag made to Balor and Nakamura hops in only to be met with several strikes. Balor with a charge but Nakamura gets the knees up in time. Balor doesn't skip a beat and hits an enziguri that knocks Nakamura off the ropes. We're going shot for shot now as both men hitting their signature strikes including the Nakamura high knee while Balor is draped over the top rope. DDTs and throws reversed until Nakamura connects. Balor pops up and counters a Kinshasa with a Sling Blade. Front drop kick by Balor, who heads up top. Natalya hits the ropes to knock Finn down where it doesn't feel so great. Nakamura covers but Banks breaks it up. Nakamura calling for the big knee again and Finn sends him into the ring post. Banks calling for the tag and it's made. Sasha hits the diving double knees to the outside. A little double team offense as Banks and Balor hit the "Too Sweet." Sasha hits the Banks Statement and Natalya has no choice to tap.

Winners via Submission: Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

- After the match, we kick it back to Renee and Byron to view some other promos from the participating teams. They thank us for joining as Balor and Banks celebrate in the ring as we head off the air.