- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in to tonight's show and previews Cedric Alexander's "Golden Opportunity" with Goldust.

TJP vs. Gran Metalik

TJP with a quick start, tries for a pin seconds into the match, one. TJP dodges a flipping Metalik, TJP eventually gets sent to the outside, Metalik with a moonsault off the top ropes down to the floor. TJP tossed back into the ring, pin, two. Metalik goes for a flying back elbow, gets dropkicked in the back. TJP pounds away at his opponent, body slam, out to the apron, senton back into the ring.

Metalik heads up top, TJP able to drop him, puts him in a tree of woe position, TJP goes for a baseball slide, Metalik moves, TJP hits the post. Metalik up top again, cross body hits. He lands a big kick, sling blade, walks the ropes and nails another dropkick, goes for a pin, two. TJP recovers, Metalik gets lifted up from behind, counters with a roll-up, 1-2-3.

Winner: Gran Metalik via Pinfall

- Backstage, TJP launches a bunch of stuff in frustration. Dasha Fuentes rolls up to ask a question and then asks TJP if he's crying. He says "no" and walks away.

- Backstage, Jack Gallagher says he's been tortured by the cracking of Brian Kendrick's face over the past few weeks. With Kendrick recovering at home, he says now he's the man with a plan and it's very simple, the attack could come from anywhere, but one thing is for sure, Itami will regret ever coming to 205 Live.

- Out to the ring is Cedric Alexander and Goldust for Alexander's "Golden Opportunity." Goldust says at the Royal Rumble the film will roll on a new champion when he defeats Enzo Amore. Alexander thanks Goldust for not only being a good mentor, but a friend. Crowd giving it the "What?" treatment. Out rolls Enzo with Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Drew Gulak. Enzo says the Zo Train are a bunch of good fellas and Cedric and Goldust are just acting all buddy, buddy. Enzo says he'll be a bigger star than either guy in the ring. Goldust and Enzo trade some awful taunts, Enzo tells him to shut up and Goldust tells him to come into the ring and make him.

Enzo hobbles to the ring and says he'll make Goldust famous. He gets to ringside and changes his mind. The only way to get to the "Director" is to get through three members of the Zo Train. Goldust says 3-on-1 against him? He's got this.

Goldust vs. Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari

Goldust and Gulak start things off, Goldust able to use his size and get the best of Gulak. In comes Daivari, atomic drop instantly slows him down, Goldust hits another, and punches away at Daivari's face while in the corner. Numbers games finally get the best of him as Daivari attacks from behind. Each member of the Zo Train want in to try and impress Enzo, they start bickering and Goldust takes advantage momentarily. "We're supposed to be a team!"

The Zo Train showing some cracks, as Goldust gets some momentum against Gulak. Throws him into the corner, spinning power slam, pin, gets broken up. Nese sends Goldust to the floor goes for a fosbury flop, hits Daivari instead. Enzo yelling at his group of guys. Alexander with a suicide dive on Enzo. Gulak gets distracted, Final Cut by Goldust on Gulak, 1-2-3.

Winner: Goldust via Pinfall