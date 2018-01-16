WrestlingInc.com

How Many People Watched WWE Mixed Match Challenge Live?

By Marc Middleton | January 16, 2018

Tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge premiere aired on Facebook Watch and saw the team of Finn Balor & Sasha Banks defeat Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya.

Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted tonight's show while commentary was done by Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Balor & Banks will go on to face the winner of The Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella in Week 7. Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella will take place next Tuesday night in Washington, DC. There are 11 more twenty-minute episodes left to air in the series.

The Facebook Watch platform peaked at 135,600 viewers watching tonight's show at one point. The view counter on the Facebook website shows 592,000 total views as of 10:40pm EST.

Below are a few clips from tonight's premiere:

