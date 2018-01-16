Bobby Roode On Winning The WWE US Title, Match For Next Week's SmackDown, 205 Live Taped Before SD!

- Above is the latest episode of Breezango's Fashion Files, which airs exclusively online now. This week's episode sets up a match for next Tuesday's SmackDown between Rusev & Aiden English and The Ascension.

- There was no pre-show dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Laredo, TX as WWE 205 Live matches were taped due to the Mixed Match Challenge premiere taking place after SmackDown ended. This is likely the schedule they will use until the tournament is over.

- New WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following after his big win on tonight's SmackDown. As noted, Roode defeated Mojo Rawley in the semi-finals and then defeated Jinder Mahal in the finals, which was the main event of the show, to win the vacant title. Roode wrote: